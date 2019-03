Share:

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special drive will be launched to enrol a maximum number of students in schools from the new academic year.

In a statement in Peshawar, Adviser to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash said a target of one million children has been fixed for enrollment in government schools.

Meanwhile, the government has also sanctioned the posts of female Assistant Secretary and Assistant Controller in educational boards throughout the province to facilitate girl students.