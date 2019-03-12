Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Directorate of Education has formed teams for door-to-door collection of data to identify and analyse current number of out-of-school children in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Promotion of education in Islamabad is priority of Federal Education and Professional Training Division for which it has adopted measures, especially in areas of high priority as identified in National Education Policy Framework 2018.

Official sources on Tuesday said that after 18th Amendment, education had been devolved but federal government had been engaging with provinces to ensure uniformity of education across Pakistan. The sources said that the government was considering enforcing National Education Emergency to upgrade quality of teaching and learning processes and outcomes. The sources said that free textbooks, developed as per policy of the government, were being provided to students while biometric machines had been installed in institutions to ensure timely attendance of the teachers.

Moreover, provision of missing facilities including labs, washrooms, clean drinking water, renovation of classrooms and boundary walls in more than 200 educational institutions had been ensured.