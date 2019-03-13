Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by over 11 percent in first eight months of the current fiscal year, reducing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The country’s trade deficit was recorded at $21.52 billion during July to February period of the 2018-19 as against $24.19 billion of the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The trade imbalance is narrowing due to the reduction in imports as compared to the exports, which have slightly increased.

The country’s exports increased by 1.85 percent to $15.11 billion during July to February period of the current fiscal year from $14.84 billion of same period of last year. On the other hand, the imports have gone down by 6.13 percent to $36.64 billion in first eight months of the year 2018-19 from $39.03 billion of previous year. Therefore, the trade deficit was recorded at $21.52 billion in the period under review.

The reduction in trade deficit is easing the pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The reserves are under pressure due to massive repayment on previous loans and interest payment. The country’s reserves held by the central bank are around $8.1 billion, which is enough to cover only one and half month’s imports bill of the country. The country’s foreign exchange reserves would remain under pressure during remaining months (March to June) of the ongoing fiscal year due to repayment on previous loan and interest payment. According to the official of the Economic Affairs Division, the total repayment including principal and mark-up stands at around $4.59 billion to be paid in four months, before June 2019.

The government has controlled the pace of soaring imports during ongoing fiscal year. The imports have decreased by imposing Regulatory Duties (RD) on the imports of furnace oil and other luxury items of food and automobile. However, the government has not increased the exports of the country despite depreciating the local currency against US dollar. The local currency had depreciated by around 20 percent in last one year as the dollar value had surged to Rs140 from Rs115 of the last fiscal year. The government had depreciated the currency to increase the country’s exports and control the imports. However, the exports had not enhanced as much as the currency was depreciated.

“Impact of rupee depreciation would be visible in next five months,” said an official of the ministry of commerce. He further said that exports will pick up momentum and imports will record further steep decline in the months ahead. The exports mostly increased in food items, textiles and cements and overall 50 percent cements exports were increase in current fiscal year, he added.

According to the PBS data, Pakistan’s exports had recorded a negative growth by 0.37 percent and went down to $1.889 billion in the month of February 2019 from $1.896 billion of February 2018. Similarly, the imports have recorded decline of 12.28 percent to reach $4.180 billion in February 2019 from $4.764 billion in the same period of the last year. The trade deficit was recorded at $2.291 billion in February 2019 as against $2.868 billion of February 2018, showing a reduction of 20.12 percent.