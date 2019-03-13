Share:

ADANA - Turkey issued arrest warrants for 58 former police officers for suspected links to FETO -- the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a security source said Tuesday.

Simultaneous operations were launched in eight provinces to arrest the suspects of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Many of the suspects, who were earlier dismissed from their positions, were arrested in operations conducted at certain addresses, the source added without specifying the number. FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.