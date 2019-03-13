Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces along with CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mansehra as part of ongoing military operation Radd ul Fassad and arrested two important terrorists including their three accomplices.

ISPR in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the apprehended terrorists were involved in sabotage activities in Hazara including targeting police and military convoys, target killing of LEAs and attack on Imambargha.

Pakistan has launched a forceful crackdown against terrorists and extremists forces strictly under the National Action Plan (NAP) to rid the country of terrorism for lasting peace stability in the country for prosperity.