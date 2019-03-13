Share:

DUBAI - The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) adopted the National Space Strategy 2030 during its meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, aiming to achieve the UAE’s vision in the field of space exploration, technologies, and applications.

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, said in a news release by the cabinet office that the UAE was at the forefront of space exploration thanks to its young Emirati talents.

The UAE seeks to establish a major global hub for space science and technology, through investing in building capabilities and creating a scientific, legislative and financing environment that is stimulating and attractive for space projects.

“Last year, we celebrated the launch of the first satellite fully built by young Emirati engineers,” said Al Maktoum. “And in the very near future, we will see them operating international space technology centres based in the UAE. We will see Emirati cadres, highly skilled and specialised in space science, achieving scientific breakthroughs that serve the entire humanity.”

“We are investing in the space industry, with ambitious projects and initiatives that will benefit our citizens and contribute to key sectors of the national economy. This is an important milestone for our country, and we aim to become a model for countries seeking to launch ambitious space programmes,” he said.

The National Space Strategy includes six objectives, 21 programmes and 79 initiatives, which translate into focus areas and programmes benefiting more than 85 entities in the UAE.

The Emirates Space Agency is responsible for following up the implementation of the strategy in cooperation with strategic partners and more than 20 agencies and space centres abroad.