KARACHI (PR) TPL Maps, Pakistan’s first and largest digital mapping company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ufone, Pakistan’s leading telecom provider.

The collaboration aims to enable Ufone to use TPL Maps and offer location intelligence and solutions to the enterprise. Ufone will now be using TPL Maps’ newly launched location based services platform with APIs that can be customized for developers to suit their needs in the telecommunication sector.

This is an important milestone for the whole industry;, two Pakistani companies come together to create operational synergies for location based services. This will be a big leap towards creating innovative services, which can be useful to enterprises and customers. Ufone’s product portfolio and features will be inherently expanded by this collaboration, while it will also improve the level of customer-service.

Adnan Shahid, CEO TPL Maps, said: “We are excited with the opportunity to collaborate with Ufone to build and provide location-based services and solutions that enhance business outcomes, generating growth and value for the telecom sector and its stakeholders. We will build on this partnership to provide ‘maps on demand’ and other location based solutions to foster the great partnership.”

Ahmad Kamal, Chief Officer Customer Operations for Ufone, said: “Enabling and empowering our customers is at the core of our business philosophy. We want Ufone consumers to experience futuristic mapping and other digital facilities to meet their business needs more swiftly. We, at Ufone, are proud to work with TPL Maps, a truly Pakistani technology enterprise – to complement our local expertise, build solutions together, and ultimately add value to our customer - base and the region as a whole.”

A meeting was held between the officials of both companies to discuss the optimization of available resources and capabilities in the telecommunications industry along with projects that can be worked on in the future.

This collaboration follows a global trend, where telecom-providers are harnessing major opportunities, created by the convergence of various technologies. It promises to revolutionize the level of convenience for the consumers, while it leverages the most advanced LBS platform to identify strengths and co-create fresh solutions.