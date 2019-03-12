Share:

Virginia- Richmond resident Deborah Brown won the Virginia lottery 30 times in one day in February after buying 30 tickets with the combination of 1-0-3-1. For her $30 investment, Brown snagged $150,000.

“I nearly had a heart attack,” Brown said to Virginia Lottery. The Virginia lottery organizers said the odds of Brown winning were 1 in 10,000. Brown said she might renovate her home but doesn’t have any set plans on what she’ll do with her winnings. Last week, a recently divorced New Jersey man won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot after forgetting his winning ticket on a store counter. “I was paying more attention to my cellphone,” he said at a news conference. “I put the tickets down to put my money away, then I did something with my phone and just walked away.”