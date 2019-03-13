Share:

ISLAMABAD - 12-year-old wicketkeeper batsman Shabih Taqvi has already caught the eyes of top coaches of Diamond Cricket Academy (DCA), who have tipped him as future of Pakistan cricket.

The youngster, who also played cricket in England for almost six years, returned to Pakistan in August last year and joined Diamond Academy and very impressed with the international-standard facilities being provided to the players at the academy. Talking to The Nation, Shabih said: “I always dreamt about playing for Pakistan, as I never thought about representing the adopted country England, despite having bright chances to make it to the England national team.

“I always give Pakistan cricket top most priority. Now I am in Pakistan and training at the DCA. I am enjoying my cricket here and feeling already in safe hands, as coaches Farrukh Hayat and Moeed Shaikh are working very hard on all the players and preparing them well for national team,” he added.

Shabih said he has witnessed great discipline in England cricket, which he feels is the key to their progress. “Here at DCA, everything is fine, but they need to be more focused on ensuring discipline and training the players well to follow the rules and regulations seriously.

“I have returned to Pakistan with aim of playing for the national team. I have already being picked in U-13 team for Islamabad and helped my academy team win a lot of matches. I love to play in the middle order and hit out-of-the-park shots. The DCA is state-of-the-art academy with top national and international players regularly paying visit to it and passing on their knowledge and experiences to the youngsters.”

He requested the MCI/CDA to help the Diamond Academy and construct at least a gym here. “If MCI/CDA can’t provide swimming pool and other facilities, as players need to work on their mental and physical fitness, which I have witnessed in UK, we need to ensure youth must get all the facilities under one roof, as it is the only way of nourishing the talent and turn them into champions.”

The young wicketkeeper said that he would now eager to play U-16 cricket first and then U-19, which would help him grab place in the national team. “I picked wicketkeeping just because it is a highly demanding job and one needs to be highly focused. I also worked with top class wicketkeepers in UK, which helped me a lot in improving my skills and techniques.

“Now I am looking forward to meet my favourite wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed to get some important tips from him. I am optimistic about my future as I am in best hands and hopeful of inspiring the selectors with my consistent performances,” Shabih concluded.