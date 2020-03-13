Share:

ATTOCK - One person was killed and five got injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speedy car near Telephone Exchange Haji Shah.

Police and hospital sources said that Ihtisham ul Haq was going along a road when a speedy car recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked him down. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

The driver managed to flee along with the vehicle successfully.

In the second incident, five persons including three women and two minor girls were injured when the boundary wall of a house collapsed in Dar ul Salam Colony near Qayyum chowk where a marriage ceremony was arranged and the victims were present there.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.