11 persons have died whereas 17 are injured during the new spell of rain in KPK.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) 58 houses are partially damaged, whereas 4 houses are completely destroyed. The authorities instructed to speed up the rescue operation in the affected districts.

According to PDMA the 8 families affected by the flood in district Tank were given aid, whereas the administration of all the districts is in contact with the affected people. PDMA also said that safety precautions were issued in advance to all the districts.