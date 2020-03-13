Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 16th round of Pakistan-Sweden Bi­lateral Political Consultations was held here yesterday.

Dr Aman Rashid, Special Secre­tary (Europe) and Ms. Cecilia Ruth­strom-Ruin, Head of Department for Asia and the Pacific from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led their re­spective delegations.

The two sides took stock of the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment and education, said a foreign ministry statement.

The special secretary briefed the Swedish side on progress made by Pa­kistan in stabilising the economy and ease of doing business. He apprised the Swedish side of the investment friend­ly policies of the government and high­lighted opportunities in the informa­tion technology, enhancing water and waste management, tourism and hos­pitality sectors and hoped that Swedish companies would take advantage by in­vesting in these sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Swedish side was briefed on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in IOK and its continued violations of hu­man rights.

The Pakistan side emphasized that the international community should take cognizance of the ongoing grave human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri people and take appropriate measures to redress the situation.

The Swedish side was also briefed on Pakistan’s steadfast support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. It was emphasised that a politically negotiat­ed settlement, led and owned by the Af­ghans, was the only viable way forward.