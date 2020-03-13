Share:

RAWALPINDI - A total of 60 students received HEC Merit and Need Based and Gurmani Foundation Scholarships in a ceremony held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The ceremony was organised by PMAS-AAUR Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement (FA&UA) in which Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was the chief guest while Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Director FA&UA Waqas Ahmad and Registrar Aqeel Sultan were also present. Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR advised the students to study with commitment. He also briefed the students that all necessary academic and research facilities are available in scientific labs.

He applauded the efforts of HEC & Gurmani Foundation for increasing the scholarships to a significant level for the promotion of higher education and provision of funds to the needy and talented students and wished for the continuity of the programme for the welfare of beings.