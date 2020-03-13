Share:

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has stated that academic institutions across the country will be kept closed until April 5. The decision was taken today in the National Security Committee meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Education further added that the education ministry will review the situation on March 27. The education minister said that "respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule" with respect to the examinations scheduled during the specified time period.

The Minister for Education clarified that Institutions include all schools and universities, both public and private as well as vocational institutions and seminaries.