Gilgit - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that all available resources are being utilized to stop outbreak of coronavirus epidemic in the region. Presiding over a review meeting on coronavirus in Gilgit, he said some fourteen hundred persons returned from Coronavirus affected countries have been screened, whereas 621 more people, expected to arrive from Iran soon would also be checked by the surveillance teams. Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the government has provided resources to purchase nine more ventilators for isolation wards.