Canberra previously cancelled mass events as there are at least 156 coronavirus cases across the country, according to official data, while three people have succumbed to the infection.

Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, according to an official statement by the politician.

In an effort to combat the spread of the disease, Australia earlier banned travel to and from South Korea and announced enhanced health screening and temperature testing arrangements for arrivals from Italy, two of the countries hardest hit by the virus outside China.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases across the globe has surpassed 127,000, with the death toll almost reaching 5,000.

Across the globe, numerous officials and their family members have been infected, including British Health Minister Nadine Dorries, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Sophie Trudeau, numerous MPs, and government members in Iran as well as many others.