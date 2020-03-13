Share:

KARACHI - Impressed by the success of IBA Sukkur, a delegation of Balochistan government on Thursday expressed the desire that the Sindh government should also set up its campus in Naseerabad (Balochistan) and also grant scholarships to the students of the province.

The delegation expressed the desire in a meeting with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah held here at his office.

A three-member delegation of the European Union (EU) also joined in.

The delegation from Balochistan consisted of MPA Ahmed Nawaz, Qadir Nahil, Shaheena Kakar, Mahjabeen and secretaries of local government and social welfare departments.

Sindh chief secretary briefed the delegation about the provincial poverty reduction programme, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), IBA Sukkur, Thar Coal and some other successful projects of the Sindh government.

He told them that seventy percent of the total number of employees at the Thar Coal project were locals, and the Thari women were now driving the heavy dumper trucks. As regards NICVD, the chief secretary said that it offered free treatment and patients from across the country were availing this facility.

“The Sindh government has also launched several road network projects under the public-private partnership basis and is going to launch another such project of Malir River Expressway in the port city,” he told.

The delegation of Balochistan government also conveyed to the Sindh government the desire that youth from their province be imparted training in coal technology as well, as their province had coal reserves.

Mumtaz Ali Shah assured them that youth from Balochistan would be imparted technical training.

The delegation said that a large number of youth from Balochistan were studying in Karachi and they should be provided scholarships at IBA.