Bahawalpur - An awareness walk was organised by the Kidney Centre at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on International Kidney Day.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry was chief guest on the occasion. Additional Commissioner Liaison Aftab Ahmed Pirzada, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Dr. Khawaja Fayyaz, Dr. Azizur Rehman, Dr. Qazi Marwar Ali, Dr. Shafqat Ali Tabasam and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, addressing the function, said that with the support of donors, 10 dialysis machines would be provided in the kidney centre soon. He added that keeping a simple lifestyle according to the principles of hygiene could only prevent diseases and keep a person healthy. He called for launch of a precautionary awareness programme on protection of kidney diseases.

In another meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that beautiful gates will be erected on all entry points of three districts, including renovation of the interior routes of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. He was addressing a high level video link meeting here on Thursday in its office conference room. Deputy commissioners from all three districts and other concerned officers attended the occasion.

Commissioner says Seraiki Wasib Dinah will be celebrated today

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry chaired the meeting and said that with the help of the Metropolitan Corporation and the Building Department, all three districts of Bahawalpur Division will be decorated with historic architectural masterpieces with the help of the Metropolitan Corporation. More than 200 flats will be constructed in Bahawalpur city for the officers. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that immediate steps should be taken for long-term solution to the housing problems of the civil servants.

Commissioner Asif Chaudhry also said that Seraiki Wasib Dinah (Seraiki Culture Day) will be celebrated on March 13 and Punjabi Wasib Day on March 14, and in this regard Art Council at Rashidia Auditorium Bahawalpur will arrange cultural and colorful event to pay tribute to Sariki culture.

According to the programme, the Director Art Council Rana Ijaz said that according to the programme, Commissioner Bahawalpur will be the chief guest on March 13 ceremony of Saraiki Wasib Dinah (Saraiki Culture Day).

At 10 O’clock, there will be a walk from Rashidia Auditorium to Dubai Chowk, headed by Commissioner Bahawalpur, which will be attended by artists and civil society members. Commissioner Bahawalpur will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition on the same day.