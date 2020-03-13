Share:

ISLAMABAD - After evaluation and approval from technical committee, CDA has submitted PC-Is of six mega projects, including five interchanges, to Ministry of Interior for funding under PSDP.

This has been done on instructions of the government to facilitate residents of Islamabad. The projects are aimed to cater future traffic needs and further expand and extend the road infrastructure in the federal capital. The PC-Is which have been prepared and submitted to MOI are of vital importance as the execution of these projects help address traffic interventions in the city. Once these projects would be executed, traffic needs of the city for next many decades would be met.

The PC-Is which have been prepared and submitted, include PC-I amounting to Rs1,484.924 million for construction of interchange at Kashmir Highway with intersection of 11th Avenue, PC-I amounting to Rs1,484.924 million for construction of interchange at Kashmir Highway with intersection of 12th Avenue, PC-I amounting to Rs11,000 million for construction of 10th Avenue including interchange and underpasses at 10th Avenue from IJP Road to Khayaban-e-Iqbal, PC-I amounting to Rs2,653.302 million for construction of interchange at intersection of 9th Avenue with IJP Road and PC-I amounting to Rs1,924.312 million for grade separated facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Kashmir Highway.

Moreover, PC-I amounting to Rs612.252 million for development of Blue Area G-9/F-9 has also been forwarded for consideration to the ministry. With the construction of these interchanges, northern and southern sides of the city would be connected without any interruption. The provision of these interchanges was made in master plan.

In this connection, on directions of the federal government, December last year, CDA management directed the Planning and Engineering Wing to prepare PC-Is. After preparation and technical assessments in terms of technical, financial, environmental and other aspects, these PC-Is have now been submitted to the ministry.