LONDON - Manchester City’s Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with Real Madrid and Juventus’ match against Olympique Lyonnais next week have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Thursday. Real said earlier on Thursday that it had sent all of the members of its soccer and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports club’s basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, leading the Italian club to quarantine their entire squad. “Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the... matches will not take place as scheduled,” UEFA said on Twitter.