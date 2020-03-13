Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top military commanders Thursday reviewed the national and regional security situation in the wake of the on-going Afghan peace process.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said that the 230th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the chair of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum reviewed the operational preparedness, situation along the Line of Control (LoC), geo-strategic environment, and national and regional security situation with particular emphasis on Afghanistan peace process, said the ISPR.

“The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan,” the army chief was quoted as saying while addressing the participants of the forum.

“Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity,” the army chief emphasized.

The statement said that the top military commanders also discussed the emerging situation with regard to the outbreak of COVID-19 and preventive measures taken at army level.

The COAS directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of the national efforts to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality, the ISPR concluded.