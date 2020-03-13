Share:

Gujranwala - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that though there was no confirmed corona patient in Gujranwala Division yet as a nation people must take all possible precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus and there was no need to be afraid of this disease. Addressing a meeting the commissioner said, “We must get united to fight it out. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared corona a global pandemic and all possible steps are being taken by the federal and provincial government to curtail its spread. He said the Punjab government had already issued directions for the quarantine facilities in all districts and the DCs of the division had been directed to identify the quarantine facilities for any confirmed corona patient. The commissioner also directed mass scale awareness through print and electronic media, cable and other sources of information. He asked the health and education departments to educate and inform the students and general public to adopt precautionary measures.