ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday expressed the desire to see the World’s Famous Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo visiting Pakistan soon. “I hope Ronaldo comes to Pakistan, we will arrange a conference and can have him as a speaker, as this will be encouraging for our players,” she said during a meeting with Paulo Neves Pochinho, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic here at her office, said a press release issued here. In the meeting, the both decided that Pakistan would officially write a letter to the Secretary of State for Youth and Sports of Portugal to invite him and Portugal sports heroes to Pakistan.