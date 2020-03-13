Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that so far 198 people have been tested for the coronavirus, of whom 14 have tested positive.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said, “Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the Taskforce on Coronavirus on a daily basis to review the current situation.”

The minister said that people coming from different countries were being screened at the Karachi airport.

Nasir made it clear that nobody had contracted the disease from people in Sindh. “Rather, the virus spread in the province when the locals came into contact with those coming from overseas,” he clarified.

Referring to the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) matches in Karachi, the provincial minister said that it was one’s personal choice whether he or she wants to watch the match in the stadium, adding the government had made all arrangements to facilitate the spectators.

The minister further said that a decision to extend vacations at schools would be taken at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department.

Responding to a question on masks, he said that the government had taken strict action against those who were selling masks at higher prices.

He said that the use of ordinary soaps and sanitizers could be beneficial for the people in this situation.

Responding to another question, the minister said that the Sindh government was going to set up courts of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to prevent illegal construction in the province.

He said that 28 SBCA officers, who were found involved in facilitating illegal construction, had been suspended from their jobs and they would be arrested soon.

Answering another question, he said that a decision on wheat procurement would be made soon.

The provincial minister said that cybercrime experts had been approached to check fake news circulating on the social media.

Taskforce to decide reopening of educational institutions in Sindh: Ghani

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the final decision to reopen the educational institutions in the province would be taken after meeting of the Taskforce on Coronavirus.

“If the taskforce upholds the decision of reopening the educational institutions from March 16, 2020, the education department would ensure implementation on advisory of the health department in letter and spirit,” he said while talking to the media.