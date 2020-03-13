Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said empowering women is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing a function of “Skills for All” under Kamyab Jawan programme in Rawalpindi on Thursday, she said our women have all that abilities to compete in every field. The Special Assistant said women should portray the soft image of the country and play their role in economic stability of the country. She said the Prime Minister is making all out efforts for providing employment to the youth. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said five hundred thousand internships worth thirty billion rupees will be given to the students under “Skills for All” programme.