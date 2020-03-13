Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has been awarded “Best Corporate Excellence Award” in the fertilizer sector category for the 6th consecutive year as adjudged by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). Company Secretary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed (r), SI (M) received the award from Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, during the 35th Corporate Excellence Award ceremony held at Karachi. The award is as an acknowledgement of exemplary management standards upheld by FFC in the industry and reaffirms commitment of FFC to its global aspiration as a leading national entrepreneur.