Share:

I want to describe the rising inequality in our country. Financial inequality channels the disparity in finances.

For several decades, the difference in the returns of the privileged and the underprivileged is on the rise and that adds up a share of connected issues. Crime rages through the roof and currency is the core motive behind discontent and anger in the population that experiences neglect by the authority and the society. Income inequality adds to equal depression and countless other clinical disorders. There are no procedures to guarantee that every kid has equal opportunity in schools, colleges, and jobs, because the commands of poverty are difficult to escape. This budding separation between the haves and the have-nots is harmful for nation.

AMNA RAZZAQ,

Wah Cantt.