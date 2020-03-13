Share:

LAHORE - The 59th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan started off on a wet note to an extent that rain and thunder prevented any golfing action at the Islamabad Golf Course on Thursday, the first day of this four-day championship.

Interestingly, Islamabad Golf course has a terrain that counters any kind of water collection and under normal rainy conditions, this course is fit to play as soon as the rain stops, but yesterday the downpour just would not stop and left the fairways and greens virtually flooded. Inspection was carried out by Tournament Director Dr Ali Haider and Chief Referee Col (R) Zahid, and they decided that conditions were not favorable for initiating action on this international golf championship. Hence the first days round was cancelled.

It is expected that today’s (Friday) round will commence on time at 7am in the morning and the first round cancellation has called for rescheduling of the main individual amateur title event, which will be contested over three rounds. As for the Inter Association Team Match, that will take place on March 13 and 14 while JR Jayewardene Trophy between Sri Lanka and Pakistan shall be held on March 13 (Friday). This was originally scheduled for March 12.