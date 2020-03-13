Share:

Rawalpindi - Annual prize distribution and Clean and Green Pakistan ceremony was held at Government Girls High School, Dhoke Hassu here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control and MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique was the chief guest while District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Chaudhry Saeed, school principal, faculty, students and other senior and junior officers of education department were also present. Tableaus on Pakistani culture were presented and main idea of Pakistan’s ideology was also dramatised by the students. Addressing the ceremony, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique congratulated the prize winning students. He said PTI government is committed to resolve the basic issues of masses.

He said government is also taking serious steps to bring change and improvement in education sector.

He said tree plantation campaign has been kicked off across the country as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green.

The chief guest and DO SE Chaudhry Saeed also planted a tree in the school.

At the end, the position holder students were awarded with prizes and trophies.

Meanwhile, Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantt Garrison Directorate Rawalpindi Major General Muhammad Asghar Waraich said that Higher education serves as the backbone for the development of nations. Affordable and accessible higher education is the need of the time and society. According to the spokesman of FGEIs Directorate Wajid Masaud, a committee was constituted to work on the feasibility to establish FGEI University with federal charter.

Director General Maj Gen Muhammad Asghar Warraich chaired a meeting in FGEI in which committee presented the plan to establish FGEI university.