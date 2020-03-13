Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would materialize the dream of Southern Punjab province.

Talking to the media, he said, the PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would accomplish the dream and address the grievances of people of the Southern Punjab.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had used Southern Punjab card just for votes in the elections.

The minister said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the PTI government would table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of South Punjab province and hoped that other political parties would support the bill in the larger interest of the people of the area.

He said the PML-N leadership had fled to London after misleading their party and the country and now several leaders were ready to leave the party in disappointment.