Share:

ISLAMABAD - Greenland and Antarctica are losing ice six times faster than in the 1990s with sea levels set to rise 6.6 inches (17 centimetres) by 2100, a study has found. If global warming continues unchecked, this alarming rate of melting will put around 400 million people at risk from coastal flooding, experts warned. Scientists from 50 international organizations conducted a study on the ice sheets that have been melted to this date. The Ice Sheet Mass Balance Inter Comparison Exercise (IMBIE) used 11 different satellite missions and 26 separate surveys to recognize changes in the mass, volume, flow and gravity of the ice sheets. Researchers found that Antarctica and Greenland lost 6.4 trillion tones of ice between 1992–2017, increasing sea levels by 0.7 inches (17.8 mm).