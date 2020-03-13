Share:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is unlikely to blacklist Pakistan during its annual meetings in Paris but may keep it on its watch list, says a US scholar of South Asian studies. The meetings began on Monday but the plenary session, which will decide whether to keep Pakistan on its watch list, also known as the grey list , begins on Feb 19.

It’s too early for Pakistan to be removed from the grey list that will be decided at a meeting later in the year,” says Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington.

What is clear to me is that Pakistan will not be blacklisted.

Meanwhile back in October, 2019 FATF formally announced that Pakistan will remain on it’s Grey list till February 2020. At the time the Global Watch Dog while recognizing Pakistan’s Progress towards money laundering and terror financing and said: The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to complete its action plan by February 2020. Otherwise, should significant and sustainable, Progress not be made across. The full range of it’s action plan by next plenary, the FATF will take action, the continued.

However Scholars of South Asian Studies and their discussion are clearly indicating that Pakistan hasn’t yet completed it’s full action plan by the date, so that Pakistan will probably remain in it’s Grey List in coming plenary section as well.

SYED TAHIR RASHDI,

Shahdadpur.