LAHORE - Independent candidate from PP-249 Bahawalnagar Nawab Ahmad Hassan Khan Lakhuvera called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with his colleagues. On this occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and MPA Ch Ehsanul Haq were also present. Ch Parvez Elahi said that PML would fully and actively participate in the local bodies elections in the Punjab and would give such people a chance who were imbued with sort of service to the people. He said that serving the people was PML’s manifesto while party was being activated at tehsil, union council and district levels. Nawab Ahmad Hassan Khan said that development which took place in the province during Chief Mminister-ship of Ch Parvez Elahi was unparalleled.