LAHORE - Pakistan can become a leader in international halal food trade provided government formulates supportive policies for the stakeholders. Addressing a seminar on halal food industry at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan has the potential to get big in the international halal food market of over $ 1 trillion. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Manager Training and Capacity Building Halal Research Council Khalid Hameed, Shariah Advisor Halal Research Council Mufti Raees Ahmed and Shahzad Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan has a meager share despite having all resources for becoming market leader. He said that some measures by the government could help tap huge potential in this sector. He said that promotion of halal products should be agenda as it could give a quantum jump to the exports. “It is a matter of concern that there is no Muslim country in top halal food exporters”, he said. With little efforts, he said, Pakistan could easily increase exports by three times. He said that Pakistan’s strength was 100 percent halal production base, with over 200 million local consumers and a direct access to millions in Central Asia, Middle East and Europe.