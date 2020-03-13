Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said an effective legislation would be made to preserve agricultural land in the country.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between Parliamentary and Provincial Assemblies Food Committees for increased contact in that regard, he said while addressing the concluding session of National Dialogue on Agriculture held here by National Assembly Secretariat.

The NA Speaker appreciated representatives of all political parties and stakeholders for actively participating in the National Dialogue, setting aside all political differences.

He said such dialogues would also be arranged in provinces, keeping in view problems being faced by the farming community, adding, a similar sitting would be held before the upcoming budget.

Asad Qaiser said working groups would be established for implementation of the recommendations given in the National Dialogue, besides holding a formal debate in the House.

He appreciated the NA Secretariat staff for successfully holding the National Dialogue, which was consisted of eight sessions and attended by a large number of parliamentarians, representatives of civil society organizations and Kissan Ittehad besides agriculture experts.

The conference recommended a number of suggested devising a mechanism to evaluate performance of government agriculture research centers in an impartial manner, switching over to organic foods cultivation, holding regular testing of the land and carrying out water processing, providing credit investment opportunities to farmers and introducing modern farming technologies.