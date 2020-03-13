Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to speed up the efforts for laying a gas pipeline from the gas fields of interior Sindh to Karachi so that an additional 400 mmcfd (million metric cubic feet daily) of natural gas could be supplied to Karachi for domestic consumption.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh issued these directives while presiding over a meeting with SSGC officers here on Thursday. He said that all necessary steps should be taken in this regard.

He assured that the Government of Sindh would provide all possible cooperation to SSGC to give the right of way for gas pipeline from the gas fields of interior Sindh to Karachi as early as possible.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Sindh Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, Director Oil and Gas Energy Department Abrar Shaikh, Managing Director SSGC Imran Farooqi, Senior General Manager SSGC Saeed Rizvi, General Manager SSGC Asif Shaikh and Manager Syed Abbas Raza.