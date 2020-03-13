Share:

Muzffargarh - Police claimed to have busted an intra-provincial narcotics gang arresting its leader.

Under DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas’s direction and led by DSP Alipur Mahar Nasir Ali, police have smashed a gang during a raid. The action was taken on a tip-off in the area of Hamzeywali Police Station Sadar. Police arrested three narcotics dealers Amir Shehzad, Sarfaraz, Ameer Baksh Danga and their leader and recovered 7 kg world standard opium. The police registered the case under Narcotics Act. The DPO announced Rs.10,000 cash award and certificates of appreciation for SHO Police Station Sadar Rauf Nawaz and his police team on this achievement.

Regional union of journalists takes oath

Regional union of journalists took oath on Thrusday.

Deputy Commisioner Eng. Amjad Shoaib Tareen presided over the ceremony. Syed Shafqat Hussain Gillani, central president regional union of journalists, President RUJ Dr.Mohammad Zakria, Addl Secretary Syed Tahir Shah, Addl general secretary Syed Zafar Shah, Abid Mughal, renowned local journalists and other notables from various walks of life attended the ceremony including Syed Safdar Shah, vice president RUJ, Rao Umer Javed, Syed Ahmad Waleed Bukhari, Rai Imdad, Rana Afzal, Maulana Abdul Mabud, Chairman Ulema Committee, Qari Abdul Ghani, member Aman Committee, Ghulam Abbas national coach, Abu Hurara Ameer Falah-e-Insanyat, National Athletics coach Yamin Rahi, Sardaar Iqbal Khan Pitafi ex vice chairman Zila Council, Umme Kalsoom Sial Chairperson Sycop, Shabana Abbas Shani, Sheik Akram, Akram Khan Chandia Chairman Baldia, a large number of others attended the ceremony.

Mahar Muzafar Jangla addressed the meeting and said that he was hopeful that RUJ will work for the people of South Punjab. He also appreciated RUJ and Additional General Secretary Rizwanul Hassan Qureshi for holding a beautiful function in Muzaffargarh.