ISLAMABAD - National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is taking effective measures for empowering women with employable skills and creating opportunities for women to get trained in advanced technological skills, said Special Assistant Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday.

“Women empowerment is key to national progress and the current government is committed to empower women by making them economically independent as per the vision of the Prime Minister,” she said.

She said this during the launching ceremony of Hunarmand Pakistan Programme organised by NAVTTC at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi.

“Hunarmand Pakistan programme is our only way forward to prepare our young boys and girls to face the challenges of modern technologically competitive world,” she said.

While speaking at the occasion, SAPM on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan programme is the country’s largest skill development programme. “Prime Minister’s vision of Pakistan’s socio-economic development cannot be achieved without empowering women,” he said.

“To face challenges of 21st century it is paramount that we train our women in the emerging technologies along with men,” he added.

He said around 500,000 young boys and girls will be trained under Hunarmand Pakistan programme. The graduates of Hunarmand Pakistan Programme will also be given loans if they wish to set up their own small scale businesses, he added.

“NAVTTC is committed to empower women, harness their potential and bring them at the forefront, and thus diminish the existing gender gap in TVET,” said the Executive Director of NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan while addressing the ceremony.

He said that seeing the overwhelming response from the women in High Tech and High End training programmes, NAVTTC will increase seats for women in the second phase of Hunarmand Pakistan Programme. NAVTTC is offering training in high tech trades at Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi where more than 100 females are getting training in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning/Deep Learning, Robotics and Internet of Things. Around 3,800 applications from women were received for these courses.