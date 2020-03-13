Share:

LAHORE - Disgruntled PML-N MPA, Nishat Daha has announced to convene meeting of displeased PML-N MPAs. He stated, “I am going to convene meeting of disgruntled MPAs of PML-N. The entire leadership is silent and no one is there to unite us. The displeased PML-N MPAs have become more active in Punjab assembly.” He said, “PML-N disgruntled MPAs have been making telephonic calls to me since the night and what is my demand is the demand of all of us.”

The members of assembly want respect. Those who are contacting are saying “consider us to be with you.” Nishat Daha has further said that the 15 and 16 people who have met Chief Minister Punjab were in contact with him.