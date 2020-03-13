Share:

LAHORE - Shalamar Hospital celebrated World Kidney Day to raise awareness among the masses about the importance of kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems.

The department of Nephrology and Business Planning & Development (BP&D) arranged a medical camp, an awareness-raising walk and a seminar. In the medical camp, kidney patients and their relatives were provided useful information regarding the various kidney-related diseases and its timely prevention. Whereas in the awareness-raising seminar, Dr. Muhammad Amir, Assistant Professor, informed the participants that diabetes and high blood pressure were the major reasons behind kidney diseases. He said that obesity could also affect the kidneys.

Col (R) Dr Tanveer Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital appreciated the step of organizing the event. He said that Shalamar Hospital is regularly organizing such events to raise awareness among the masses. He also said that the treatment of kidneys is very complicated and expensive including dialysis.

Patients arriving at the camp were offered free tests for diabetes screening, blood pressure and uric acid check-up along with free medicines. On this occasion, Usman Suleman, General Manager, Business Planning & Development thanked the patients, attendants and pharmaceuticals for participating at the event.