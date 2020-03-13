Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said Pakistan will continue to play a key role for peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the 28th Graduation Diplomatic Course for Foreign Diplomats here, Qureshi said that Pakistan wants peace for the sake of the region.

“Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

Pakistan played a lead role to ensure a peace deal between the United States and the Afghan Taliban recently.

The FM said diplomatic norms were rapidly evolving in the world and “we should modernize our foreign policy according to requirements of new era”

He urged the diplomats to adopt a pro-active approach and mould themselves according to modern demands of diplomacy.

He said that in the changing situation and presence of modern communication technology, demands of diplomacy were also being changed.

The diplomatic course was conducted at Foreign Service Academy, a press release issued by the ministry of foreign here said. Thirty-three diplomats of 24 countries attended the graduation ceremony.

Foreign Minister Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants and congratulated them on completion of the course.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Director General Foreign Service Academy Nadeem Riaz and high official of the ministry also attended the ceremony.