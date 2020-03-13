PESHAWAR - The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Panagahs (shelter homes), Naseemur Rehman on Thursday said the Panagahs programme showed the Prime Minister’s deep sincerity and strong commitment to provide shelter to homeless people in a safe and secure environment.
Talking to media persons after visiting shelter home here at Pajjagai Road, Naseemur Rehman said: “There is no shortage of funds for this programme and sufficient resources were available to fulfil requirements of Panagahs. It is apolitical programme in which the shelter-less people, irrespective of their political affiliations, can take advantage of it.”
“This pro-poor initiative of Prime Minister is a landmark programme in social sector, which provide the much- needed relief to thousands of passengers, homeless and shelter people in the country since its inception,” he maintained.
He said Pakistan was facing challenges of climate change and the extreme weather conditions, that’s why the programme had been launched to provide relief to marginalised people of the society.
Naeem elaborated around 50 shelter homes had been established in the country, including five in Peshawar from where 500,000 shelters-less people had benefited since its establishment. This programme was being extended to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The focal person said that Panagahs would be constructed near districts headquarters hospitals for quick emergency medical services to poor people in future. He said there are about 119 public sector universities in Pakistan and the Government was planning to involve the universities students in this noble cause under the network of social responsibility. He said Pakistan was the only country where people generously contribute in charity funds.
Naseem who has vast experiences of working with foreign and national relief organizations in social sectors program has expressed complete satisfaction over the arrangements made at the Pajjagai shelter home.
Earlier, he held a detailed round of the shelter homes and mixed up with people and inquired about the facility being provided to them.
Meanwhile, the Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has asked the PTI government to maintain its track record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the party-led present provincial cabinet has worsened good steps, which made in previous tenure in the province.
The ATP chairman acknowledged that the former PTI government had undertaken good initiatives in health, education sectors and police department. In the current PTI tenure in KP, he observed, the people have left on mercy of incompetent, allegedly corrupt ministers and advisors, which is strongly deplorable and unjust with them.
Faiq Shah was addressing to different delegation and party leaders from parts of the country here at the party central secretariat on Thursday. Muhammad Awais Khan, Mansoor Qaiser Chouhan, Arsalan Shah, Ishtiaq Elahi and others were present in the meeting.
The party leader said the PM Imran Khan had always repeated ‘Mantra’ while addressing public gatherings that his government inherited multiple economic challenges, including low foreign exchange reserves, a huge circular debt and fiscal and current account deficits as well as administrative, governance and other issues from the previous regimes.
But, he said the PTI had ruled over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last tenure, so the PTI must be answered to general public for its party led government failure in present term in the province that what sort of steps had so far taken for masses’ relief, welfare and wellbeing during last seven years of PTI rule in KP.