Share:

Lahore - Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Halal Research Council inaugurated “Nationwide Awareness Road Show on Halal Industry today by holding a seminar on “Coronavirus magnifies Halal Food Potential in China” at PCJCCI premises. The keynote speakers for the session were Pakistan’s first female food technologist YUMZ Group CEO Ms. Nighat Jawwad, and Research International Business Development Manager Mr. Awais Ali, Qarshi. The chief guest of the event was Punjab Food Authority Director General Mr. Irfan Nawaz Memon. Speaking on the occasion PCJCCI President Mr. Zarak Khan said that China is considered the world’s manufacturing hub and is seeking to expand its participation in the growing halal food sector. The Chinese government has sought to improve trade with Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries through its “One Belt One Road” initiative.