RAWALPINDI - Police rounded up three wounded dacoits after an encounter in Kacha area of police station Westridge, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Two other dacoits managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness and raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing gangsters, he said.

The dacoits were moved to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Nauman, Mubashir and Asad, he added.

According to police spokesman, a police team raided a hideout to arrest the dacoits.

Seeing police party, the dacoits opened firing on cops, he said adding that the police also retaliated and shot and injured three dacoits.

He said two dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

He said the wounded dacoits were arrested and shifted to hospital.

He said SP Potohar Town Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police also reached at the spot and inquired the matter. Later on, a search operation was also conducted in the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits, he said.

Talking to media men, SP Syed Ali said the detainees were involved in street crimes. He said the gang snatched a mobile phone from a citizen in front of Bohar Wali Mosque two days ago and injured him while hitting handles of guns into his head.