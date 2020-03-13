Share:

ISLAMABAD - Departmental Promotion Board meeting of Establishment Division yesterday reviewed the promotion cases of over 350 officers of grade-18 of different services groups. The meeting was held under the chair of Secretary Establishment Division and the heads of different sections of Establishment Division presented the panels of officers of grade-18 before the Board. The Board reviewed the promotion cases of 87 officers of grade-18 of Pakistan Administrative Service and even over 200 posts if grade-18 of PAS lying vacant.

Similarly, the Board discussed the promotion cases of 120 of Police Service of Pakistan and only the cases of under 80 officers have been recommanded for promotion in grade-19. The number of officers of Office Management Group could not consider to get promotion in next grade due to 2014 SRO. The seats of OMG group had been reduced after issuance of this SRO and the officers of OMG had challanged it in Superme Court and Services Tribunal.

According to the sources, most of the officers of PAS and PSP had failed to get promotion in next grade due to not meeting the merit and even vacant seats were available.