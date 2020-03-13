Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic mess and frequent outages.

Experts have forecast the wet spell to continue intermittently till today.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the evening that followed by rains which continued intermittently till filing of this report late night.

The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians by causing inundation on portions of roads and roadsides. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major arteries due to inundation of rainwater and slippery conditions.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Wet conditions and strong winds also caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. More than 10 feeders could not be restored even until filing of this report.

The wet conditions washed away hazardous pollutant from the atmosphere, giving much needed relief to the citizens from dry cold related diseases.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday.

More rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Intermittent rain, wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B.Din, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T.Singh and Bahawalnagar. Hailstorm are also expected at few places.

Rainfall(mm) during last 24 hours: Chakwal 45, Faisalabad 44, Attock 40, Mangla 37, Layyah 34, Noorpur Thal 29, Jhelum, M.B.Din 27, Sialkot (City 27, A.P 19), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25, Shamsabad 22), Narowal, Jhang 25, Okara 23, Joharabad, Kot Addu 22, Murree 20, T.T.Singh, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Sahiwal 18, Khanewal 16, Lahore (A.P 14, City 13), Kasur 12, Gujrat, Gujranwala 11, Multan 10, Bahawalpur 07, Sargodha 04, D.G.Khan 02 and R.Y.Khan 01.