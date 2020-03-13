Share:

ISLAMABAD - A host of celebrities have taken to social media to wish Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson well after it was revealed they have been diagnosed with coronavirs. Hanks and Wilson, both 63, revealed that they both had tested positive for the deadly virus while in Australia, where Hanks is filming an Elvis Presley biopic, playing Colonel Tom Parker.

Among the stars offering their well-wishes through Twitter and Instagram are Reese Witherspoon and Jack Black. Several celebrities reacted to Hanks’ original Instagram post, including Reese Witherspoon, who stated, ‘Please take care.’ Marlon Wayans joked, ‘Damn you Tom!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus.’