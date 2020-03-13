Share:

ISLAMABAD - Samsung has developed a 900wh solid state battery that provides electrical vehicles with a range of 500 miles on a single charge - and has a life cycle of over 1,000 charges. The South Korean firm noted that the technology is half the size of a conventional lithium-ion battery, which was achieved by reducing the anode thickness. The new battery is non-flammable because it uses solid material and avoids using any toxic chemical, all while still having energy densities up to 2.5 the times as its counterpart.

The team found that incorporating a silver-carbon layer into a prototype pouch cell enabled the battery to support a larger capacity, a longer cycle life and enhanced its overall safety. Electronic companies around the globe are all in competition to create the smallest, most powerful battery for electric cars. And it seems like Samsung is winning the race.