ISLAMABAD - Former Republican vice-president candidate Sarah Palin was revealed to be the Bear of The Masked Singer after rapping Baby Got Back. The 56 year old politician stumped the entire panel after performing the blatantly sexual 1992 hip hop song by Sir Mix-a-Lot celebrating big butts. ‘I’ve seen it all. I’ve literally seen everything,’ said panelist Robin Thicke, 43. Palin’s cover of the Billboard chart-topper had Robin believing that Tina Fey, 49, who famously impersonated Palin, was the Bear. Nicole Scherzinger, 41, guessed Christina Applegate, 48, while Jenny McCarthy, 47, believed it was Candace Cameron-Bure, 43, and Ken Jeong, 50, believed it was Jodie Sweetin, 38. Show host Nick Cannon, 39, was shocked as he helped Bear remove her mask.