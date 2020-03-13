Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy, accompanied by senior officers of Aviation Division paid a surprise visit to Islamabad airport on Thursday to review the precautionary measures taken by CAA after rise in number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Secretary visited the health desk established at the airport and spoke to doctors and paramedics about any issues they might be facing.

He reiterated the Aviation Division’s commitment to ensure provision of better facilities to passengers at airport.

In addition, Secretary Aviation also directed CAA to ensure sterilisation and continuous disinfection of all facilities, tools, as well as lounges.

Moreover, a health awareness campaign for all travellers should be implemented.